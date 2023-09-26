263 Preston Restaurant will unveil its new identity as 'Aven' serving a British, ingredient led single tasting menu
The three-rosette restaurant, 263 in Preston, has closed its doors and is set to be succeeded by a fresh culinary destination, ‘Aven’.
Aven will maintain its character as an intimate, 32-cover contemporary fine dining establishment located in the heart of Preston City Centre.
Chef Directors Oli Martin and Alex Blamire will remain at the helm of the restaurant, overseeing its operations. Sean Wrest will continue to lead the kitchen as Head Chef, while Sam Haigh will manage the front of house at Aven.
Oli Martin said: "Aven Restaurant is owned by myself and Alex Blamire (We launched Restaurant 263 originally with a silent business partner who is now not part of the new company), we will continue in the same style of Fine Dining, serving a British, ingredient led single tasting menu, featuring great local produce alongside some great cocktails and wines all wrapped up in a touch of northern Hospitality.
"Sean Wrest will continue at the restaurant as head chef alongside Sous chef Josh Danson whilst Sam Haigh will control the front of house. We will be featuring some signature dishes such as The Lancashire Butter Pie and 'Pine-Apple', as well as some lovingly crafted new dishes.
Aven will have a small cosmetic make over. We have some exciting things in store and some brilliant collaborations to announce soon. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Aven.”
The new restaurant named after Avenham Park, which is around the corner from its location, will retain all staff from previous restaurant 263.
Situated a 10 Camden Place in Preston, Aven’s website will be live from next weekend. Any bookings in the meantime can be made via dishcult.com or by calling 0800 246 5555 or emailing [email protected].