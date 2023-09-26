263 Preston Restaurant will unveil its new identity as 'Aven' serving a British, ingredient led single tasting menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three-rosette restaurant, 263 in Preston, has closed its doors and is set to be succeeded by a fresh culinary destination, ‘Aven’.

Aven will maintain its character as an intimate, 32-cover contemporary fine dining establishment located in the heart of Preston City Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean and Oli

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Directors Oli Martin and Alex Blamire will remain at the helm of the restaurant, overseeing its operations. Sean Wrest will continue to lead the kitchen as Head Chef, while Sam Haigh will manage the front of house at Aven.

Oli Martin said: "Aven Restaurant is owned by myself and Alex Blamire (We launched Restaurant 263 originally with a silent business partner who is now not part of the new company), we will continue in the same style of Fine Dining, serving a British, ingredient led single tasting menu, featuring great local produce alongside some great cocktails and wines all wrapped up in a touch of northern Hospitality.

"Sean Wrest will continue at the restaurant as head chef alongside Sous chef Josh Danson whilst Sam Haigh will control the front of house. We will be featuring some signature dishes such as The Lancashire Butter Pie and 'Pine-Apple', as well as some lovingly crafted new dishes.

Aven will have a small cosmetic make over. We have some exciting things in store and some brilliant collaborations to announce soon. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Aven.”

Chef Directors Oli Martin and Alex Blamire will remain at the helm of the restaurant, overseeing its operations. Sean Wrest will continue to lead the kitchen as Head Chef, while Sam Haigh will manage the front of house at Aven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new restaurant named after Avenham Park, which is around the corner from its location, will retain all staff from previous restaurant 263.