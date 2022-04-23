The incident at the Rough Hey Industrial Estate in Preston saw smoke dominate the skies around.
Longridge Road in Preston was closed from Bluebell Way to the junction with The Hills. People were told to keep their windows and doors firmly closed, avoid the area and also J31A of the M6 due to smoke travelling over the carriageway.
We’ve got live updates as the incident develops.
Large fire breaks out in Preston
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 17:24
More from the fire service as the work continues. The latest advice: “The fire is now under control and the smoke plume has reduced significantly since the start of the fire. Please continue to keep windows and doors closed if you can see or smell the smoke.”
The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Drone was up in the sky today and they have released this picture
An update from the Lancashire and Fire and Rescue Service: “Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire and working with on-site teams. Around 70 firefighters remain at the scene and we expect to be here for several hours yet.”
It’s not the first time there has been a blaze at Recycling Lives, fire crews having tackled significant blazes in both 2015 and 2019.
The scene as fire crews get to work at the Recycling Lives site. Picture: Neil Cross
Reports of real traffic issues in the area due to road closures. Smoke is even impacting on the M6.
Smoke coming out of the Recycling Lives site as firefighters tackle the significant blaze. Picture from reader Chris Marland