Preston ranks in the top 10 cheapest places to buy a Christmas tree according to new study
To find out, Betway has collected data from over 100 Christmas tree suppliers to reveal the cheapest cities to buy a real Christmas tree this year.
Stoke-on-Trent came out the favourite with costs averaging £45.60, while Preston ranked sixth at £47.
The full list is as follows:
Stoke-on-Trent came – £45.60.
Kingston upon Hull - £45.97.
Blackpool - £46.
Belfast - £46.17.
Plymouth at £46.75.
Preston – 47.
Manchester £47.95.
Glasgow – 49.
Liverpool – £50.20.
Bristol – £50.60.
The study also noted that buying a real Christmas tree can be up to 254 per cent less expensive than buying an artificial one, but if you invest in an artificial tree you can end up saving yourself £350 after 10 years.