Strictly fans who couldn't wait until this evening to find out the latest dance off results headed to social media where the spoiler was revealed.

Those responding to the latest news online said: "I'm horrified!", while another commented: "I'm absolutely fuming who was in the dance off!" and a third added: "How on EARTH!".

As per the BBC One show's annual tradition, the competition's remaining couples and the hosts, judges and crew headed to the seaside town where week nine of the 2023 series was broadcast live from the iconic Tower Ballroom as the battle for the Glitterball continued.

After an epic opening number from the show's group of talented professional dancers, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell were the first couple to dance. The pair brought colour and fun to the famous venue and performed a jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left shocked by a leaked exit spoiler before the eighth couple leave later this evening during Blackpool week

Angela Rippon then took to the floor for her "full circle" moment. The veteran broadcaster returned to Blackpool decades after hosting Come Dancing, the classic inter-regional amateur dance contest that inspired Strictly Come Dancing, as she performed an American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Actor and West End star Layton Williams and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin were praised for their pole-based routine to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera during Saturday evening's live episode while actor Nigel Harman and Katya Jones closed the show with a quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.