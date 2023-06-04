Preston Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Andre, 12, last seen at home on Saturday
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Preston teenager.
Andre, 12, was last seen at his home in the city on Saturday. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jumper with zipper and black jogging bottoms. He is described as a mixed race male, 5’2, slim build with black hair.
Preston Police said: “We’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”
If you have any information contact 101 quoting LC-20230603-1615. For immediate sightings ring 999.