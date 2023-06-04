News you can trust since 1886
Preston Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Andre, 12, last seen at home on Saturday

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Preston teenager.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

Andre, 12, was last seen at his home in the city on Saturday. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jumper with zipper and black jogging bottoms. He is described as a mixed race male, 5’2, slim build with black hair.

Preston Police said: “We’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

Andre, 12, is missing from his home in PrestonAndre, 12, is missing from his home in Preston
If you have any information contact 101 quoting LC-20230603-1615. For immediate sightings ring 999.

