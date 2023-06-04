Police were called to Lancaster Road just after 6.30pm to reports of disorder and found the boy who was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy from Morecambe has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. A 15-year-old girl from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The scene in Carnforth on Saturday evening

All parties involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue with their investigations.

DCI Lee Wilson, of West Division, said: “This incident has left a teenager with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this investigation and we would encourage anybody with information to contact us, knowing any information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence. We would also ask people to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything, however insignificant they think it might be, which could assist our investigation.

“Lancashire Constabulary has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to all forms of knife crime and we know the very real and devastating impact it can have on all involved and their families. We will do everything in our power to put perpetrators before the courts.”

