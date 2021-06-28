Preston Police issue CCTV images of missing man Craig Cheetham

Craig Cheetham, 40, was last seen around 11am on Saturday (June 26) leaving his home address in the direction of Whernside Crescent.

He is pictured walking on Watling Street Road in Preston a short time later.

Craig is described as around 5ft 5in tall, bald and of medium build.

Preston police have issued this CCTV image

Police are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information to help find him.

If you have seen him or have any information, please call 101 quoting log 0825 of June 26.

For immediate sightings please call 999.