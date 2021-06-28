Search under way for Preston man who has been missing for 48 hours

Craig Cheetham has been missing for 48 hours and was last seen on CCTV in Watling Street Road at around 11am on Saturday (June 26).

The footage shows Craig - who is described as around 5ft 5in tall, bald and of a medium build - heading in the direction of Whernside Crescent.

At the time of his disappearance, Craig had been wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms, black and orange Nike trainers, a black Stone Island jacket and a black Hugo Boss t-shirt with gold print.

His family say they have not seen or heard from him since and they are becoming increasingly worried for his welfare.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Craig, or has any information about his whereabouts, to get in touch.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Craig.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 825 of 26/06/2021.

"For immediate sightings please call 999. Please share this post and thanks for your help."

