Preston Police ask for public's help as identity of man found dead in Preston remains a mystery

Preston Police are appealing for help to identify a man after he was found dead in Preston last week.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:33 GMT
Police were called to flats on Lancaster Road at just after 10am on November 7 after the man was sadly found deceased inside.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Despite numerous efforts to find out who he is the man remains unidentified and police now need to ask for the public’s help.

A man found dead in Preston has two distinctive tattoos (pictured) and was wearing a yellow metal signet ring (also pictured) on his wedding finger.A man found dead in Preston has two distinctive tattoos (pictured) and was wearing a yellow metal signet ring (also pictured) on his wedding finger.
The man, known locally as Matt, is white, five ft 10 ins tall, slim, and aged between 25 and 45 years old. He has a ginger beard and moustache and receding brown hair.

He also has two distinctive tattoos (pictured) – on his right shoulder an image like a cannabis leaf and on his left a yin yang symbol.

The man was wearing a yellow metal signet ring (also pictured) on his wedding finger.

He may previously have lived in the Greater Manchester area.

Det Insp Steve Monk, of South CID, said: “Despite our best efforts to try and find out who this man is we still have no identity for him, and I would appeal to anyone who may have known him, or who recognises the tattoos or the signet ring in the images to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting 0336 of November 7.