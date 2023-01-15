34-year-old Christopher was last seen in the Boston area of Lincolnshire on Tuesday, January 10.

At 10:35 am on Sunday, January 15, Preston Police shared a post by Lincolnshire Police which stated: “Christopher is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes.

“He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He is also a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.

“Christopher is also believed to have links to the London, Peterborough and Preston areas.

“If you have information, please call us on 101 quoting Incident 112 of 10 January.”