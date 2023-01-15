News you can trust since 1886
Preston Police appeal for help finding missing Lincolnshire man with links to Preston

Preston Police are appealing for help to find a missing Lincolnshire man who has links to Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

34-year-old Christopher was last seen in the Boston area of Lincolnshire on Tuesday, January 10.

At 10:35 am on Sunday, January 15, Preston Police shared a post by Lincolnshire Police which stated: “Christopher is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, with a full beard, pale complexion and blue eyes.

“He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, possibly with an overcoat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He is also a fan of magic and may have a pack of playing cards with him.

Have you seen missing man Christopher? The 34-year-old was last seen in the Boston area on Tuesday, but has links to Preston.
“Christopher is also believed to have links to the London, Peterborough and Preston areas.

“If you have information, please call us on 101 quoting Incident 112 of 10 January.”

