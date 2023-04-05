Last May the Post reported how Newbrook residents had formed their own committee and were protesting in tents and living in fear after some of them had been assaulted and robbed including an 80 year old veteran. While the perpetrators have now been moved on from the secure accommodation, residents are claiming it is anything but, and that the premises have not been secure for the past three weeks. They are claiming the biggest issue is the main entrance door which is broken allowing for non residents to gain access and wander around the corridors at all hours, and that they have reported the issue on numerous occasions but to no avail. However a spokesperson for Your Housing said that had reviewed CCTV footage and had not witnessed any non residents in the building.

Group chairman of the housing committee John Fraser, 61, told the Post: “The front door has been broken for the past three weeks. They come out and fix it and an hour later it’s broken again. One night there were seven people wandering around the building who don’t live here – that isn’t safe and secure accommodation and a lady resident has been robbed twice by the group. We are paying for secure accommodation and it’s anything but. One elderly resident even rang the police last Wednesday and asked to be taken away as she does not feel safe in her own home.

“When I first moved in it was independent living. We had a manager on site three days a week and now the management team is being restructured and not in a good way. Another issue we have is that there will be a rent increase of £160 per month for each resident which most will not be able to afford.”

Gary Burgess and John Fraser outside a fire door which is constantly being broken and left open at New Brook House in Preston. They claim this is letting unwanted visitors roam the corridors late at night, meaning residents feel unsafe in their homes and that no-one is doing anything about it

Another resident Gary Burgess added: “I have been here since last October and every week it’s a different thing which is all down to security. People who don’t live here are wandering the corridors late at night. I feel intimidated so god only knows how the older people feel. You report it and report it and they say to put it in writing. Nothing is ever getting done. I pay for a safe and secure environment as does everyone else. It’s horrendous.”

What did the police say?

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they had been made aware of the reports and were working closely with partners and the community to address the issues being raised by residents. They added: “Anyone who would like to raise any concerns to us can email PrestonCity[email protected]”

Broken security gates

What did Your Housing Group say?

However, Paula Marshall, Director of Housing and Customer Service for Your Housing Group said they had been called out 15 times in the past few weeks to repair the front door and had not seen any non residents visit the premises.

She said: “Ensuring that our residents feel safe and secure in their home is a top priority for us and we take all reports very seriously. Operatives have visited New Brook House 15 times over the past few weeks to repair the front door. This is an automatic door to support residents entering and exiting the building, but the mechanism is sensitive to being forcibly pulled open or propped open.

"We have also reviewed CCTV but have not seen any evidence of anti-social behaviour from visitors, who may be on site for a number of reasons e.g. carers, next of kin, friends, health professionals, etc. We have not been informed about any reports of a robbery or a resident who felt unsafe, and we urge them to contact us as soon as possible so that we can check they are OK.”

John Fraser and Gary Burgess outside the security door which is broken

They confirmed there were changes to team structures, but colleagues would still be on site regularly to speak to residents and carry out meetings and health and safety checks, and that residents will have dedicated contact telephone numbers.

They added: “We also have an excellent money advice team to support residents with concerns about the rising costs of fuel, which are impacting households across the country. We fully appreciate this is difficult for many people, and we are here to help in any way that we can. We will be arranging a resident meeting soon to discuss all concerns with residents."