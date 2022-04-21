The planned inspection in December 2020 of Swansea Terrace Care Home in Watery Lane was rated Good in all aspects including safety.

The care home, which is run by Flightcare Limited, was found to be safe in that systems in place allowed people to be admitted to the home safely and each unit was separated to prevent cross infection.

There was an established staff team to provide continuity of support on the designated unit.

Swansea Terrace Nursing Home in Preston where Mrs Pettit died

National guidance was followed on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The report also stated that there were detailed risk assessments to manage and minimise the risks Covid 19 presented to people who used the service, staff and visitors.

A CQC spokesperson said: “We carried out this inspection under Section 60 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 as part of our

regulatory functions.

"This inspection was planned to check whether the provider is meeting the legal requirements and regulations associated with the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

“This was a targeted inspection looking at the infection control and prevention measures the provider has in place.”

A detailed risk assessment was also in place for ensuring safe visits, this included a booking system, to allow for social distancing, visitor agreement form, health screening and use of PPE. Alternative measures to visits, such as video calls, were being used.

Contingency plans were in place should there be a staff shortage. Additional housekeeping and governance tasks had been completed to ensure the home was clean and hygienic.

Staff had been consulted with about their specific risks or concerns and social media and electronic tablets were used to communicate with health professionals to promote people’s physical health.

Diane Pettit was found unresponsive on the floor of her room at the Swansea Terrace home in Watery Lane, Preston when a nurse made a routine check late at night.

A ruling by a coroner said Mrs Pettit had died of natural causes after hearing she had aspirated food in her lungs and windpipe.