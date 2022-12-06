PNE fan’s can bid for Preston North End signed football OR a PNE shirt signed by the players, thanks to a donation to the Friends of Winckley Square (FoWS).

The club’s donation is in support of the FoWS Christmas Concert, which takes place on December 11, between 3-5.30pm, and FoWS say they are “grateful to PNE for this generous donation.”

The shirt and ball should be bid for separately, and photos can be found at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofwinckleysquaregardens/.

Bids can only come from those over 18 and should be sent to [email protected] by midnight on Sunday, December 11, including a number and address. The highest bidder for each will be contacted on Monday December 12.

FoWS add that placing a bid is a formal offer, and once accepted, is a contract to purchase the item by bank transfer to the FoWS bank account.