Proprietor John Woods and his team, including wife Cathy, dad Mick and sons Danny and Ben, were determined to keep up their support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which began in 2019, and to thank the local community for support shown to them.

John said: “It’s business as usual right up until Christmas Eve now at the shop. We are very grateful to our farming friends and family, who have supplied us with turkeys for Christmas, and also eggs, as we wait to be in a position to re- stock our own farm. We’d also like to thank our customers for continuing to shop with us.”

Business as usual, which includes supporting charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation, for four generations of the Woods family. From left to right, Danny, Cathy with nine-month-old granddaughter Summer, John and Mick

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s raffle, which has a first prize of £1,000, will be drawn on Friday, December 9, and tickets can be bought at www.rosemere.org.uk.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, commented: “We are very grateful to the Woods family for continuing to support us despite the issues they have and are continuing to face. We are all part of the same community. The Woods family has remained loyal to us just as their farming family, friends and farm shop customers have all remained loyal to them. The seasonal message in there is that by coming together to help one another, we can make any situation that bit better and more bearable.”