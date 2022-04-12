The performance on Saturday April 30 is part of , Greg Douglass’s tour with his band The Pompatus of Love, a Steve Miller tribute band.

They will play a night of Steve Miller classics as part of a 16 day tour that will visit top venues all over the U.K.

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the Steve Miller Band have had a string of hit singles that are staples of classic rock, including The Joker, Fly Like An Eagle, Jungle Love (co-written by Greg Douglass), Abracadabra and Rock ‘n’ Me.

A former guitarist from The Steve Miller Band, Greg Douglass, will be playing at The Ferrett in Preston on Saturday April 30. Images: Barking Spider Promotions

In 2016 the band were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and The Steve Miller Band‘s Greatest Hits 1974–78 has sold more than 13 million copies.

In total, they've released 18 studio albums, seven live albums, seven compilation albums, and at least 29 singles.

As well as The Steve Miller Band, Greg was also a former member of the Jefferson Airplane offshoot Hot Tuna, The Greg Kihn Band (playing on their number 1 U.S hit "Jeopardy"), and Van Morrison's band, on top of playing and recording with many other legends.

Doors open at 7 pm and tickets are available in advance or on the door. Pictured is Matt Fawbert, Manager of the Ferret music venue.

On his U.K tour Greg fronts The Pompatus Of Love, featuring three experienced U.K musicians, bassist Steve Browning, formerly of The Pretty Things, rhythm guitarist and keyboard player Rob Beckinsale and drummer Matt Wheatley, who all played with another top San Francisco band, It's A Beautiful Day.