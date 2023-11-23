Preston has been named as one of the most difficult place in the UK to find a parking space.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new study conducted by Moneybarn has analysed the number of NCP car parks and parking spaces available vs the number of licensed cars in each UK city and town to reveal the worst areas for parking in the UK.

The festive season is fast approaching and many will be planning those all-important shopping trips and visits back home to see family and friends. The excitement of these festivities can be overshadowed by the challenge of securing a parking space at your destination. But where is it most difficult area to find parking in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester was named as the worst area in the UK to find a parking space, with only 0.45 parking spaces available per 1,000 cars. The city has just 86 NCP car parking spaces, compared to almost 194,000 licensed cars.

A new study conducted by Moneybarn has named Preston as the eighth most difficult place in the UK to find a parking space

Preston was named as the eighth most difficult place in the UK to find a parking space with only 2.6 parking spaces available per 63,900 cars.

The top 10 most difficult UK towns and cities to find parking were as follows:

Chester.

Exeter.

Gloucester.

Bradford.

Bournemouth.

Preston.

Stoke-on-Trent.