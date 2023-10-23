News you can trust since 1886
Preston named as one of the worst places in the UK for a night out

Preston has been named as one of the worst places in the UK for a night out.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
A new study by Get Licensed has revealed the best and worst nights out in Britain. The study analysed the number of venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of safety issues.

Preston was crowned the fifth worst city for a night out with a score of just 2.37. The research revealed that the city has 16 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, 81 pubs per 100,000 people, and the average price of a pint is £4.37.

London was crowned the worst city for a night out with a score of 1.73. It fell to the bottom of the ranking for its average cost of a pint being £6.82 and for its number of real ale pubs (30 per 100,000).

Newcastle upon Tyne was crowned the best UK city for a night out with a score of 8.19. With one of the highest rankings for the number of prestigious CAMRA pubs (211 per 100,000), and bars and nightclubs (66 per 100,000 people). Newcastle also has a fairly cheap pint (£4.20).

Wigan has been named the best place for drinking in the UK, based on the number of bars and clubs per 100,000 people, as well as the average cost of a pint which is lower than in any other area of the UK at £2.56.

To view the full Get Licensed research click HERE.

