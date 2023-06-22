Rebecca Murphy, 29, whose daughter Harper Louise Murphy is due to attend school in September claims she has been let down by Lancashire County Council over the school position, despite voicing numerous concerns that her child is a danger to herself and others and needs specialist, round the clock care. Harper, who attends Carey Childcare in Preston, is due to start primary school in September and an application had been sent to Lancashire County Council outlining her additional needs meant that she would be best suited to Hillside in Longridge but the council has allocated English Martyrs in Preston, despite the head teacher outlining numerous reasons why they cannot cater to her needs in agreement with parents.

However Lancashire County Council has said they have ‘worked closely’ with Harper and her family to create an education plan and that although she was not granted a place at their first choice school, they have ‘identified a school that can deliver the provision described in the plan’.

Rebecca Murphy, 29, from Preston, pictured with her daughter Harper Louise Murphy, 4, who is severely autistic and due to attend school in September claims she has been let down by Lancashire County Council over the school position

The full-time mum and carer told the Post: “ I have a severely autistic four-year-old who is being denied the correct education as Lancashire County Council have said no to allowing her to attend a specialist school in September and instead have put her in a mainstream one. She is a danger to herself and others and cannot be left alone and therefore needs the correct school that can deal with her needs which was all outlined to the council in a psychologist’s educational report of Harper. I physically cannot allow myself to send her to a mainstream school for fear of what might happen. She is the most happy, easy going little girl so this breaks my heart. All of this has affected my mental health which is causing me anxiety.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have worked closely with Harper's family to create an education, health and care (EHC) plan. This plan robustly sets out Harper's special educational needs and the support that she will need. While we were not able to move forward with the family's first choice school, we have identified and named a school that can deliver the provision described in the plan.

"We appreciate that the family are in disagreement with our view, however they do have the ability to appeal the decision of the local authority and we informed family of their appeal rights in writing on 30th May 2023."

Rebecca says being denied a specialist school for her daughter to attend in September is taking a toll on her mental health