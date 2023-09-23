Preston mum finds Gary Barlow 'lost and soggy' on a Fulwood street
Just days after Take That announced they will be returning for a UK stadium tour next year, Fulwood mum Lisa Wright spotted a soggy but festive looking Gary Barlow on her schoolrun.
Posting on the ‘We are Fulwood’ Facebook group, Lisa said: “On the way back from the school run we found Mr Gary Barlow. On Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood.
"He’s very soggy and wet, but drying out here with us. But just wondering if he belongs to anyone?”
If you’re missing Gary, get in touch with Lisa on Facebook.
Take That: Where can the people of Lancashire watch them?
The band – which currently consists of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – released a new single called ‘Windows’ on Friday (September 22).
They will return to Manchester next May to play four shows at the new Co-Op Live arena – dates are Tuesday 7, Wednesday 8, Friday 10 and Saturday 11, May.