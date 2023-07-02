News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Preston Markets team says farewell to one of its longest-serving markets officers

Preston Market has given a warm send-off to one of its long-serving and hard-working markets officers
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 18:18 BST

Steve Roberts worked at Preston Markets for 33 years before stepping down last month.

In a career with Preston City Council spanning four decades, he began in 1984 as a lifeguard at Preston's Saul Street swimming baths, where he worked until the baths closed in 1990.

Read More
Preston's newest skyscraper with 120 apartments and roof terrace looks set to ge...
Steve Roberts (centre) has retired from Preston Markets after 33 yearsSteve Roberts (centre) has retired from Preston Markets after 33 years
Steve Roberts (centre) has retired from Preston Markets after 33 years
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then applied for the job of markets manager – and never looked back, enjoying working behind the scenes at the bustling market which has been at the heart of Preston for more than 100 years.

Steve said: “"My favourite part of working at Preston Markets has been meeting new people, there are a lot of characters here, and I've made some lifelong friends too.

“Right now, I'm looking forward to a long, relaxing summer and spending time with my family including my two grandchildren, whom I take on holiday every year.

" I can't wait to have a few lie-ins, with no more early starts to get up for. And of course, going to see my team Manchester City play at the Etihad."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Succeeding Steve in the post is John Leeming, who has more than a decade’s experience working within local markets.

Related topics:PrestonManchester CityPreston City Council