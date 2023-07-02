Steve Roberts worked at Preston Markets for 33 years before stepping down last month.

In a career with Preston City Council spanning four decades, he began in 1984 as a lifeguard at Preston's Saul Street swimming baths, where he worked until the baths closed in 1990.

Steve Roberts (centre) has retired from Preston Markets after 33 years

He then applied for the job of markets manager – and never looked back, enjoying working behind the scenes at the bustling market which has been at the heart of Preston for more than 100 years.

Steve said: “"My favourite part of working at Preston Markets has been meeting new people, there are a lot of characters here, and I've made some lifelong friends too.

“Right now, I'm looking forward to a long, relaxing summer and spending time with my family including my two grandchildren, whom I take on holiday every year.

" I can't wait to have a few lie-ins, with no more early starts to get up for. And of course, going to see my team Manchester City play at the Etihad."

