Moor House, which would sit on the corner of Walker Street and Moor Lane overlooking the new University Sqaure, is the creation of local firm Portergate Developments (Preston) Ltd who built the nearby £18m Friargate Court project.

How the new Moor House would look if passed by councillors (Image: Buttress Architects).

Moor House would be a part-19 storey and part-five storey building, providing 120 residential apartments.

A mix of 16 one-bed apartments and 104 two-bed apartments would be offered on the open market as a 100 per cent 'build to rent scheme'.

Portergatesays that it is not intended as student accommodation. Instead it wants to create "a high-quality residential development with connectivity benefits to the local Enterprise Zones in Lancashire, anticipating future demand for housing in the core city centre."

What does the council make of it?

Members of Preston City Council's planning commitee will make a final decision on the plans next week, with officers recommending approval.

Despite receiving some objections that the planned tower is too big and has insufficient parking, in a report, officers conclude the building would "introduce high-quality built form, making a positive contribution to the townscape and enhancing the site which is currently vacant and underutilised".

The 0.13 hectare site was previously operated as a gas training centre, however, that was demolished in 2017 and the site has been vacant since.

Officers want to see a 30-year clawback clause applied, whereby if any rent units are sold, Section 106 money – to make improvements to the surrounding area – can be secured by the council.

What would it be like?

The façade on the tower and podium would have a repetition of brick masonry bands and glazed bands.

There is also to be a roof terrace for use as shared amenity space for the residents, with a glass screen around the perimetre, as well as a communal lounge on the ground floor.

Cycle storage for 120 bicycles would also be provided for residents at ground floor level.