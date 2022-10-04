A beer seller at Preston Market has spoken out about the inequalities within society following the current cost of living crisis

William Blackbourn, 54, has lived in Preston most of his life and works for city craft micro brewery Priest Town Brewing.

Mr Blackbourn believes in a ‘fairer society’ and thinks the cost-of-living crisis is going to hit middle and low-income people hard.

He said: “I don’t think people realise what’s coming because when you are sitting there in a flat or a house during winter and you cannot put your heating on because you have no money, what kind of society is that?

“Wanting nurses to not have to go to food banks, wanting children to go to school with a meal inside them, wanting to come home in winter and their houses to be warm, I don’t think that’s too much to ask. I think that’s totally fair.”

To show his support during the crisis, Mr Blackbourn follows the Enough is Enough Campaign (EiE) which is standing against inequality and financial pressure.

Enough is Enough is a campaign group which emerged over the summer in the face of the cost of living crisis.

It was founded by trade unions and community organisations “determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.”

On Saturday October 1, rallies were held across the UK as part of national day of action in more than 40 towns and cities in the largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for many years.

Hundreds joined the protests in Lancashire at the weekend and local MPs also made an appearance.

Protesters gathered on Preston flag market and Blackpool while in Lancaster, postal workers on strike led a march through the city to the open air rally in Dalton Square.

Across the UK more than 100,000 people made their feelings heard.

Members of the public were joined by union leaders including Mick Lynch from the RMT Union and and some well known faces including Si King from the Hairy Bikers.

A spokesperson from Enough is Enough said: “These rallies are being organised by working people across Britain so they can feel confident that if we all stand together against something, we can take our country back from the brink.”

The EiE claim it is ‘unsustainable’ that the demands are not being met at a Westminster level, so with nearly a million supporters they are prepared to fight for a better society.

As a keen supporter, Mr Blackbourn attended the Liverpool Rally which he described the atmosphere as ‘determined’ and ‘absolute craziness’.

Speaking about whether he is hopeful for the future, he added: “I would say for the first time in a very long time, yeah. I believe this movement could actually work. Enough is enough. Live your life, be fair and be honest.”

For more information and updates on future events visit https://wesayenough.co.uk/