Cost of living protesters in Preston join others around the country in urging 'Enough Is Enough'
Scores of people gathered in Preston’s Flag Market on Saturday to protest again the rising cost of living.
It was part of a National Day of Action in more than 50 towns and cities across the UK in the largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for many years.
They were organised by the Enough is Enough campaign, who list their lists five demands as: A real pay rise; slash energy bills; end food poverty; recent homes for all; tax the rich.
Around the country, members of the public were joined by union leaders and some famous faces, while speakers proclaimed the message.
Enough is Enough is a campaign group which emerged over the summer in the face of the the cost of living crisis.
It was founded by trade unions and community organisations “determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.”