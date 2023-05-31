20-year-old Jack Cross from Hutton, an Air Engineering Technician at the Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilton, was presented with the Royal Victorian Order for playing a key role in the late Queen’s funeral procession.

The former Longton Primary School and Hutton Grammar School pupil was a member of the Gun Carriage Crew at the Queen’s funeral in September, along with around 138 other navy personnel.

Jack, who has served in the Royal Navy for eighteen months, attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle yesterday, Tuesday, May 30, and is now officially known as Jack Cross Esquire RVM.

A drawing made by a young Jack after he met the late Queen.

Jack, a former Preston Marines Cadet said: “It was an absolute privilege, and an honour to be a part of something so momentous and historic as the funeral of the late Queen. As a member of the Royal Navy, we serve our monarch so I was incredibly proud to be asked to take part.

“Today has been the icing on the cake, its been wonderful to be recognised by the King for the job that we did.”

142 other sailor and marines were awarded the Royal Victorian Order or the Royal Victorian Medal (silver) on the day, and Jack was joined by his dad, Neil Cross.

Jack Cross was awarded the Royal Victorian Medal for the part he played in the Queen's funeral, pictured above.

Neil, a photographer at the Lancashire Post said: “I’m absolutely proud as punch, it was the proudest day of my life. Today has been fantastic, the King said to me that he was incredibly proud of them all and the Queen would’ve been too.”

Jack added: “It’s a massive year for me, I’m getting married to my fiance Chloe later in Summer, so it will be an amazing honour to be able to get married wearing my medal as well.”

The Royal Victorian Order is a dynastic order of knighthood established by Queen Victoria in 1896, which recognises distinguished personal service.

In total, 132 junior rates, three chief petty officers, one warrant office and three officers were given the medal at Windsor Castle.

Jack receiving his Royal Victorian Medal from the King on Tuesday, May 30.

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, some 98 sailors pulled the State Ceremonial Gun Carriage with another 40 marching behind the vehicle acting as brakes.

Jack Cross RVM receives his Royal Victorian Medal from King Charles III at Windsor Castle