A distraught Stephen Helm, 51, who lost 11-year-old mini Yorkshire Terrier Zoey to cancer a week today was left even more bereft after witnessing his other Yorkshire Terrier - 12-year-old Lily being mauled by what he believes to have been a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier while out walking last Friday. He had taken Lily around the walkway near St Peter and Paul's Church around 12.50pm when the incident took place. Stephen, who is a project manager, told the Post: "We were about 100 yards away from the church when I saw a grey staffie 10 feet away from us. The owner, who was a young lad wearing orange hoodie, tried to put a lead on it but it bolted towards us. Next thing I know it had bitten my dog and refused to let go. I tried kicking it so it would stop but it didn't make a difference. I eventually was able to pull Lily up in my arms only for this dog to grab hold of one of her legs and pull her back down again."

He added that when the owner of the dog approached he had asked him to help but to no avail. "He started to lift his hoodie up and ran off towards the Cottam area. I think he was in shock as well. I asked a cyclist to try and get a picture of him but it was too late."

Stephen Helm from Preston who lost two dogs in one week - the first to cancer and the second to a vicious attack, is appealing for any information on the dog that attacked his Yorkshire Terrier Lily

Stephen then brought Lily to the to Oakhill Vets in Fulwood where he was given the tragic news that nothing could be done to save her due to the injuries she had sustained, and the decision was made to put her to sleep at 2pm that afternoon.

Stephen who has been left traumatised with flashbacks, added: "It’s been a horrendous week. The daily normal things you do like shutting the doors so the dogs don’t get out or saving some food for the dogs has all changed. Habits of the last 10 years with the dogs now all have to change. It's absolutely horrific. I have spoken to the dog warden and she says she will investigate. This is the second time Lily had been attacked by this type of dog a few years ago. This is a grey staffie and very dangerous. I was lucky it didn't attack me. Something needs to be done to catch this dog and its owner before it attacks someone else's dog or child. If anyone knows anything please come forward to stop this happening again.”

What did the relevant authorities say?

Veterinary Surgeon Kathryn Weston who tried to save Lily told the Post: "I treated Lily on Friday afternoon following her being attacked by another dog. Sadly, due to the very extensive nature of her injuries, we had to euthanise her."

11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Lily

A police spokesperson confirmed that they had been made aware of the incident, but that it was a "matter for the dog warden at this stage".

A Preston City Council spokesperson added: “We have received a report of an incident that the Dog Control Service is currently investigating. If anyone has information to assist our enquiries, please send it to [email protected]”

What are dangerous dogs?

Any dog has the potential to be dangerous, especially around very small children, and dogs should always be supervised.

Due to extensive injuries Lily had to be euthanised a short time later at Oakhill Vets in Fulwood

However, there are four types of dog which are prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991 as amended in 1997).

They are Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero type dogs. The Act deliberately uses the word ‘type’ as the law does not only apply to ‘pure’ breeds. Types are defined by the physical and behavioural characteristics of the prohibited dog.

Fines and imprisonment

It's against the law to let a dog be dangerously out of control anywhere. This includes both public and private property including your own home.Any dog owner that refuses to control their dog risks the following sentences;

A heartbroken Stephen is now suffering flashbacks

14 years for a fatal dog attack.

Five years for injury.

Three years for an attack on an assistance dog.

A fine of up to £20,000.

If you see a dog out of control, whether or not it is one of the dangerous dog types, dial 999.

