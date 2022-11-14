Police were called to reports of a suspicious fire in Sowerby Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday, September 13.

Officers found the fire had been deliberately started at the front of the property, engulfing a dog pen which was next to two gas canisters.

Ten-year-old Patch was rescued from the burning kennel by a neighbour, but sadly died a few days later from significant burn injuries.

Police were called back to same property the following night after a petrol bomb was thrown at the house.

Fortunately, it failed to light and nobody was injured in the attack.

Martin Mansley, 53, of Preesall Close, Ashton-on-Ribble, admitted two counts of reckless arson and, in July, after a week-long trial, Daniel Gardner, 44, of Starrgate Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble was found guilty of reckless arson and attempted reckless arson.

On Friday (November 11), Mansley was sentenced to 11 years with an extended five years on licence and Gardner was sentenced to eight years and six months.

Det Con Mark Ryan, from Blackpool CID said: “These were targeted and dangerous crimes which resulted in the death of a much loved family pet.

“The injuries suffered by the dog have caused a significant amount of trauma to the family and I thank them for their bravery in telling the court about the impact these crimes have had on them.

“Compounding this suffering, the offenders have returned and recklessly tried to set fire to the house with them in it.

Ten-year-old Patch was sleeping in his kennel when the fire was started - he died a few days later after suffering significant burns