Gary Ward, 41, of St Marks Road, pleaded not guilty to stalking between Sunday, October 10, 2021 and Tuesday, July 19 of this year. It is alleged he pursued a course of conduct including being abusive towards her, making threats to damage her car/tyres, slapping her, swinging a bat towards her legs, stabbed the bed.

It also alleged that Mr Ward repeatedly attended her address, ringing the door bell, shouting, banging on the door and peering through the windows, standing in the road staring at the address and attended her place of work.

He is not to contact directly or indirectly his alleged victim or enter a named address to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.