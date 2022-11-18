Preston man accused of standing in the road staring at woman's house denies harassment
A Preston man who accused of harassing and stalking a woman has been remanded on bail and will appear at Magistrates Court next year.
Gary Ward, 41, of St Marks Road, pleaded not guilty to stalking between Sunday, October 10, 2021 and Tuesday, July 19 of this year. It is alleged he pursued a course of conduct including being abusive towards her, making threats to damage her car/tyres, slapping her, swinging a bat towards her legs, stabbed the bed.
It also alleged that Mr Ward repeatedly attended her address, ringing the door bell, shouting, banging on the door and peering through the windows, standing in the road staring at the address and attended her place of work.
Most Popular
He is not to contact directly or indirectly his alleged victim or enter a named address to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.
He has been remanded on bail until Thursday, January 5, at 10am where he will attend Preston Magistrates Courts.