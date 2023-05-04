News you can trust since 1886
Preston man accused of speeding in a Lamborghini on rural Lancashire road

The man is said to have broken the speed limit in an expensive supercar.

By Emma Downey
Published 4th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

A Preston man has been charged with speeding in his Lamborghini.

Carlos Robinson, of Mersey Street, Ashton-On-Ribble, was charged with speeding in his Lamborghini on October 20 last year on the A6 Garstang Road near Bilsborrow Lane. He is said to have broken the 30mph speed limit in the high-powered sports car.

The 39-year-old is also accused of failing to provide the identity of the driver after being asked to do so by officers from Lancashire Constabulary in January this year. He is due to appear in court on Friday (March 5), where he is expected to enter a plea.