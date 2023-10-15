News you can trust since 1886
Preston kebab shop Mick's Hut claps back at customer who left review saying spicy food tasted like 'poo'

One of Preston’s longest running takeaways has responded to an unhappy customer who left a review stating their order tasted like poo.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Placing the odd review on their Facebook page, Kebab shop Mick’s Hut on Corporation Street, which boasts a 4 star rating on Trip Advisor, said that unfortunately they had never tasted ‘poo’ so would have to disagree with her.

While is it unclear which dish the woman sampled, she said: “It tastes like poo it was spicy when it didn’t say it was spicy.”

She signed off rating the food a 1/5, the service a 3/5 and the atmosphere 1/5.

Kebab shop Mick’s Hut on Corporation Street has responded to an unhappy customer who said one of their dishes tasted like 'poo'Kebab shop Mick’s Hut on Corporation Street has responded to an unhappy customer who said one of their dishes tasted like 'poo'
Kebab shop Mick’s Hut on Corporation Street has responded to an unhappy customer who said one of their dishes tasted like 'poo'
However, seeing the funny side, responding to the woman, a spokesperson for the takeaway said: “Thank you for your review.

“Unfortunately, we have never tasted 'poo' so we will have to disagree with your comment.

“Slightly concerning that you indirectly mention that your poo is spicy .... may be best to go to your GP.

“Nevertheless, all our chicken is marinated so it can pack a punch but you can add sauces (mayo or yoghurt mint) that can down the spice.

“All the best.”

