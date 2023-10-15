Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For over a decade, the Educate Awards have shone a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.

With a total of 20 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff, and strategic leadership teams.

The Lancashire nominees are:

Bretherton Endowed CE Primary School has been shortlisted for Outstanding Arts in Primary School.

Eldon Primary School, in Preston, has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Primary School category.

Myerscough College and University Centre has been shortlisted for Most Inspirational Sixth Form and College.

The Hollins, in Accrington, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Arts in Secondary School category

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A massive congratulations to the Lancashire schools and colleges that have made this year’s shortlist. This year we received a record number of entries which made the judges’ job tougher than ever before. It is no mean feat making it this far and so every school and college on the shortlist should be extremely proud.”