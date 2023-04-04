This year the 21 mile walk is dedicated to loved ones who people are close to or may have lost over the last few years. On Friday the Leyland community will be stepping forward to raise money for six local charities – St Catherine’s Hospice, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Rainbow Hub, Lancashire Mind, Baby Beat and NF1 Army. Supported and organised by Christopher Pilkington and the Helping Hands Charity at Leyland Trucks PACCAR Company.

What is the Guild Wheel Walk?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guild Wheel is a 21 mile circular route that can be ridden or walked in any direction for as far as you want. You can join the route at any point on the way. The route is mainly off-road and traffic free, providing a scenic and safe cycling and walking route for all the family to use. The Guild Wheel was created as a legacy of 2012 Preston Guild Year and was set up with the help of the Friends of the Guild Wheel. Preston Guild happens every 20

The Preston Guild Wheel Walk will take place this Good Friday (April 7)

years and has a history going back to 1179. It is the only Guild still celebrated in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where does the Preston Guild Wheel start and how long does it take?

The official start and finish point of the Guild Wheel is the Pavilion Café, located by the River Ribble in Avenham Park. The 34.0-km circular trail near Preston, Lancashire is generally considered a moderately challenging route, which usually takes an average of 7 hours and 19 minutes to complete.

The walk will take place this Friday

What time will Friday’s event start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will start and finish at the Royal British Legion in Leyland Road, Preston, from 9am to 6pm. There will be three different stages where volunteers will meet people wanting to take part and will join the other walkers as they come past so everyone finishes at the same time, going clockwise around the Guild Wheel.

Below is a list of the three options in terms of distance:

9am – 21 miles from the Royal British Legion.

People are encouraged to walk or cycle at their own pace around the Guild Wheel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – 14 miles from Ancient Oak pub in Cottam.

1pm – 7 miles from Bluebell Way Services.