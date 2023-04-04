News you can trust since 1886
These are the highest-rated pubs in Preston with a beer garden according to Google reviews

The sun is shining, Easter is on the way and there's nothing better than heading to one of Preston's fantastic beer gardens to celebrate.

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

The Post has rounded up a list of the best places with a beer garden to get a wine, gin or cocktail in Lancashire over the Easter period according to Google reviews. Take a look!

For the full list CLICK HERE.

Grab yourself a cocktail, gin or wine at one of the fine establishments in Preston over the Easter bank holiday weekend

1. Preston's top pubs with beer gardens

Grab yourself a cocktail, gin or wine at one of the fine establishments in Preston over the Easter bank holiday weekend Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

The Wellington Inn on Glovers Court has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 367 Google reviews

2. The Wellington Inn

The Wellington Inn on Glovers Court has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 367 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

The Plau Gin and Beer House on Friargate was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 580 Google reviews

3. Plau Gin and Beer House

The Plau Gin and Beer House on Friargate was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 580 Google reviews Photo: Plau Gin and Beer House

Ships and Giggles on Flyde Road was rated 4.3 out of 5 from 450 Google reviews

4. Ships and Giggles

Ships and Giggles on Flyde Road was rated 4.3 out of 5 from 450 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

