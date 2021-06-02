Preston entrepreneur nominated for the UK’s largest Diversity Awards

Lee Chambers has been nominated for the UK’s largest Diversity Awards

Lee Chambers, the psychologist and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing which is based in Preston, has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of Excellence Award at The National Diversity Awards 2021.

Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will play host to this year’s awards, to be held on February 4 2022. Britain’s most inspirational and selfless people will come together to honour the rich tapestry of our nation, recognising individuals and groups from grass roots communities.

The prestigious black tie event recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

Lee said: “It’s been a rollercoaster year but this is a lovely moment for both me and those who I support and work with. I have been working on a number of fronts to tackle the stigma and challenges around diversity and inclusion, and how they impact wellbeing.

“To be recognised is a moment of joy amongst the chaos and the fuel to continue making a positive difference to peoples lives.”

The UK’s largest diversity awards has attracted a growing list of supporters including Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Katie Piper.

Sir Lenny Henry CBE, last year’s winner of the Celebrity of the Year gong said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated, you’re all doing a fantastic job, rock on!”

The National Diversity Awards receives over 60,000 nominations and votes annually.

Founder & CEO Paul Sesay said: “As we enter our 10th awards season, The National Diversity Awards prepare to welcome a host of outstanding role models and charities to our family. We look to those who represent progress, spirit and resilience, and I cannot wait to learn about the wonderful work being carried out this year”.

Nominations are now open and close June 4th 2021 - so don’t miss out on your chance to get involved!

Shortlisted nominees will be announced shortly after this date.