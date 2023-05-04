Confusion amongst South Ribble voters left without postal voting packs

South Ribble residents are electing borough councillors for the first time in four years on Thursday

Those affected have been invited to collect new voting packs from the authority’s headquarters in Leyland - a likely longer journey for them than if they had opted to vote in person.

Anybody who requested a postal vote but has still not received it is being urged to contact the council immediately.

Meanwhile, those whose forms arrived in the post only today will have to take them to their local polling station before the facilities close at 10pm in order for their vote to count.

The Post has been told that the problem - the origin of which is unknown - resulted in some concerned voters turning up at South Ribble’s Civic Centre HQ on West Paddock on Thursday morning, worried that they would be unable to make their voice heard at the once-in-four-year poll.

It is understood that all of the requested postal ballots were produced by the council, but any that do not make it to their intended recipients have to be cancelled before new ones can be issued.

Chris Sinnott, chief executive of South Ribble Borough Council said, "We are aware that a small percentage of residents who have opted to vote by post have not received their postal voting packs.

"Since we have been alerted to the issue, we have added additional resource to our customer service team to make sure that those who contact us needing a replacement pack can get one as soon as possible.

"We have made postal vote packs available in the Civic Centre for people to collect if they can and are also hand delivering postal vote packs to affected residents.

"Those who receive a replacement postal vote pack today will be asked to pass their vote pack to their local polling station before 10pm today.

"We are confident all those who contact us requesting a replacement pack will be able to get one and submit their vote before the polls close this evening."