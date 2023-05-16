Preston Court: sex offender admits failing to disclose Instagram account details to the authorities
A Preston man has been charged with with failing to disclose and register the username for an Instagram account belonging to him.
Brian James Greenwood, 28, of Arundel Place, Preston, is accused of on April 28 this year, being a relevant offender within the terms of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, that the Instagram account belonged to him.
He is also accused of sending numerous friend requests on various social media platforms to Sarah Higham between March 31 and April 29 of this year, amounting to harassment.
Indicating a plea of guilty on both charges at a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on May 5, he was committed to Preston Crown Court for sentencing on June 26.