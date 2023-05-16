Brian James Greenwood, 28, of Arundel Place, Preston, is accused of on April 28 this year, being a relevant offender within the terms of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, that the Instagram account belonged to him.

He is also accused of sending numerous friend requests on various social media platforms to Sarah Higham between March 31 and April 29 of this year, amounting to harassment.

Preston Crown Court