Kirk Michael Roberts, 43, Shirley Lane, Preston, is accused of attempting to rob Booths supermarket in Lancashire of money to an unknown value on May 3 of this year.

He is also accused of carrying a black handled kitchen knife in a public place – Liverpool Road, Longton, on the same date. Bail was refused at a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on May 5. He will face Preston Crown Court for both charges on Tuesday, June 6.