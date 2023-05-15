News you can trust since 1886
Preston Court: man charged with attempted robbery of Booths supermarket

A Preston man has been charged with attempting to rob a high end supermarket chain.

By Emma Downey
Published 15th May 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:32 BST

Kirk Michael Roberts, 43, Shirley Lane, Preston, is accused of attempting to rob Booths supermarket in Lancashire of money to an unknown value on May 3 of this year.

He is also accused of carrying a black handled kitchen knife in a public place – Liverpool Road, Longton, on the same date. Bail was refused at a previous hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on May 5. He will face Preston Crown Court for both charges on Tuesday, June 6.

Preston Crown CourtPreston Crown Court
Preston Crown Court