An Inquest will be held at 2pm (Friday, May 5) to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of Margaret Ellen John-Baptiste.

The hearing at Preston's Coroners Court in Faraday Drive is expected to take 90 minutes to reach a conclusion.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.