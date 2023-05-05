News you can trust since 1886
Preston coroner to investigate death of Bamber Bridge woman

The death of a Bamber Bridge woman, 78, is to be probed.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

An Inquest will be held at 2pm (Friday, May 5) to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of Margaret Ellen John-Baptiste.

The hearing at Preston's Coroners Court in Faraday Drive is expected to take 90 minutes to reach a conclusion.

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

Preston Coroners CourtPreston Coroners Court
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.

For more information email [email protected]

