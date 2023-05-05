Preston coroner to investigate death of Bamber Bridge woman
The death of a Bamber Bridge woman, 78, is to be probed.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
An Inquest will be held at 2pm (Friday, May 5) to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of Margaret Ellen John-Baptiste.
The hearing at Preston's Coroners Court in Faraday Drive is expected to take 90 minutes to reach a conclusion.
An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.