Preston College celebrates a successful year of results with nearly 100% pass rate across the board

The College has already achieved 100% pass rates in a range of BTEC subjects including Health, Science, Information Technology, Sport, Early Years, Travel and Tourism, Hair & Beauty, Dance, Performing Arts, Art & Design, Creative Media Production and Business Studies.

But today (Thursday, August 17), for the first time, Preston College learners have also received their T-Level results, the new and innovative qualification that is equivalent to three A-Levels.

The College achieved an overall pass rate of 96% across T-Levels in Science, Health and Professional Construction. These three T-Levels were the first to be offered by the College, provision which has now extended to over ten subjects.

Left to right: Zac Wilkinson, Assistant Head of Construction; Raphaela Antcliffe; Adyan Hussain; Zach Trenchard; Logan Clitheroe; Oliver Fullard; Aasam Ehsan; Harry Collison; and Ali Ahmed, Team Leader/Tutor: Professional Construction.

Learners on these programmes have a range of destinations including further study at university or college, degree apprenticeships and employment.

In Professional Construction there was an outstanding cohort of learners who all celebrated their achievements together at the end of term.

Assistant Head of School, Zac Wilkinson says: “This was our first group of learners studying the new T-Level in Professional Construction and we are thrilled with their achievements. One of our students, Lily achieved amazing results in her End Point Assessment and was awarded one of the highest marks in the country. Oliver, Adyan and Raphaela are all going to university to study architecture and Harry, Zach and Aasam are progressing to an apprenticeship. These are fantastic outcomes and we are so proud of our learners and their achievements.”

Simon Nixon, Principal and Chief Executive added: “Preston College has had a fantastic year of results with our learners achieving 100% pass rates