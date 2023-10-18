Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When is the switch on?

Preston’s headline event of the festive season takes place on Saturday, November 18 from 5.30pm, with Preston BID & the North West’s number one commercial radio station, Smooth Radio North West.

The Christmas Lights Switch On event concludes around 7.50pm with the finale and the switching on of the Christmas lights.

The line-up for the Preston Christmas Lights Switch On event has been announced

What is the line-up this year?

The event features a packed line up of special guests and performers, including Coronation Street legend Antony Cotton and singers, DJs, and TV stars, Max and Harvey, who have amassed 6.5million TikTok followers, hosted their own BBC show, "Fear of Missing Out", were the world’s first act to sign with Disney’s ‘RMI Records’ and came second in The X Factor: Celebrity.

Soul and disco legends, Odyssey, whose hits include “Native New Yorker” and “Back To My Roots”, will also be performing a selection of their global hits, live.

Meanwhile JJ Gibson’s American Motown Show with Alfie Bailey will take to the stage, as well as semi-finalist of America’s Got Talent, singer Alfie Andrew.

The event will be complemented by local performers including The Street Monkeys, Carol May’s Dance Academy, Micah Bimson, Becce J, who’s storming Spotify with over 5million plays, British champions DLN Dance, and professional football freestyler, current four-time world record holder, and world champion, Liv Cooke.

Family film favourites, Dreamwork’s Shrek, The Snowman and The Snowdog, will also be making guest appearances, alongside the mischievous Grinch, and of course, Santa!

What do the organisers say?

A BID spokesperson said: “The switch on is the city’s biggest feel-good event of the year. We are regularly blown away by the number of people who wrap up, and turn up each year to help us launch Christmas in the city!

“This event simply could not take place without the support of city centre businesses and sponsors. We want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to them, and would ask Prestonians to support these organisations, and their city centre throughout the Christmas period”.

Smooth Radio North West's Brand Programme Director, Jamie Griffiths, said: "This event is always an important one in the Smooth calendar – every year it’s the perfect mix of entertainment, music and laughter, topped off with some festive community spirit. We are counting down the days to the big night!"

Will you get to meet any of the stars?

For the first time ever, visitors can join special guests for photo opportunities before the main Switch On event.

The Snowman & The Snowdog will be joined by Shrek, Santa, and Corrie’s Antony Cotton, plus more, for the ‘Switch On Trail’.

They will be at the Fishergate Centre from 2.15pm, and Cannon Street from 3.30pm. No tickets are required.

Where can you park for the switch on?

There’s free parking at Lancashire County Council’s Arthur Street car park, UCLan city centre car parks and selected Preston City Council car parks from 1.00pm, on November 18.

