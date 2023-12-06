New food hall and entertainment venue Chew’s Yard is giving a big Christmas present to Preston when it opens as a pop up for 12 days in December.

Some of the acts at the Chew's Yard pop up. Top left clockwise: Outlier, The League Of Curiosity Storytelling, Danny Handley and The Siblings

Last month we announced that a new pop up bar was coming to Preston City Centre in time for the christmas period, located in a new event space set to open in the new year.

The new venue on Market Street West has now revealed a programme of events packed with a line up of live bands, acoustic artists and DJs – and they are all free!

Who is performing?

Chew's Yard founders (l-r) Neil Thornton, Christine Cort and Ben Casey

Guitarist Danny Handley opens the music side of the pop up on Thursday December 7, with Billy & The Biscuit Brothers, a three-piece pop and rock ‘n’ roll band headlining the events space in the evening.

Chord In The Act, Red Moon Joe, Outlier, The Siblings, the Gillan Edgar Band and the Rare Sugar Collective are then all booked to perform sets on Friday and Saturday nights during the three weekends of the pop up.

Other acts will peform throughout the period, including master storytelling with ‘The League of Curiosity’ and Matt Richards the pianist.

There is also an artisan market packed with stalls and creative workshops whilst Father Christmas is even going to find time in his busy schedule to pop in every Sunday to bring festive cheer to the children (this must be booked).

More details on food and drink and the programme of events for all 12 days of the Chew’s Yard pop up can be found at on their website or look for @chewsyard across Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

How to get tickets?

Free tickets can be booked in advance from Skiddle to ensure entry to any of the band nights.

Skiddle is also handling free ticket allocation for other events like the Sunday visits from Father Christmas; DJ guest spots from the likes of Cream resident Andy Carroll and Lancashire magician, Darren Brand.

What else is happening at the Christmas pop up bar?

Organisers say the pop up will have a full bar being run by renowned chef Paul Heathcote’s bar and party specialist company, Escapade, and there will be as many amazing food traders as they can squeeze into the pop up space – “filing the food hall with delicious flavours from around the world”.

What is the space being used for after Christmas?

The Chew’s Yard Christmas pop up gives Preston a first, temporary look at the major new food and events venue opening in the Spring of 2024.

It’s a showcase and sneak preview for a permanent multi event space – both indoor and outdoor – being created in the city centre’s up-and-coming destination street, which is already home to Lost Bar & Pizzeria and the Chain House Brewery & Tap Bar.

The people behind Chew’s Yard say it is putting the chic into a jumble of old commercial workshops and courtyards with much of the inspiration for the design coming from Preston itself – its cultural history and personalities.

There will be three distinct, atmospheric spaces which will house kitchens and bars across “beautifully redesigned” industrial workshops, with a landscaped garden and outdoor food and bar to follow.

What do the organisers say?

Chew’s Yard co-founder Christine Cort says: “We want to give the people of Preston and Lancashire a lovely big Christmas present from Chew’s Yard as a taster of what’s to come in Spring next year.

“The packed programme is full of some of our favourite bands, singers, DJs and artists from the local area and from further afield.

“I hope this is just what this city needs and we can’t wait to unveil more about Chew’s Yard in the weeks to come.

“But, first we look forward to bringing our Christmas pop up to Preston and revealing just a little of what’s to follow.”

When will the pop up venue be open?

The Chew’s Yard Pop Up will be open Thursday to Sunday on December 7-10, December 14-17 and December 21-Christmas Eve.

Thursdays: Noon – 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: Noon – 11pm

Sundays: Noon – 8pm except Christmas Eve when it is open to midnight

Want to get involved with Chew’s Yard next year?