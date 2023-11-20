A Christmas pop up food and drink venue is coming to Preston next month at a new major event space which is set to officially open in the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the pop up venue?

Located on Market Street West, Chew’s Yard will bring a festive 12 days of food, drink and entertainment for three long weekends in the run up to Christmas Eve.

It is a showcase and sneak preview for a permanent multi event space – both indoor and outdoor – being created in the city centre’s up-and-coming destination street, which is already home to Lost Bar & Pizzeria and the Chain House Brewery & Tap Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pop up Christmas food and drinks venue is being brought to Preston by three leading cultural, creative and marketing experts. (Image credit top right: Alicia Slough on Unsplah and bottom right: Michael Discenza on Unsplash.)

What can you expect of Chew’s Yard?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people behind Chew’s Yard say it is putting the chic into a jumble of old commercial workshops and courtyards with much of the inspiration for the design coming from Preston itself – its cultural history and personalities.

There will be three distinct, atmospheric spaces which will house kitchens and bars across “beautifully redesigned” industrial workshops, with a landscaped garden and outdoor food and bar to follow.

During the Christmas pop up there will be "something for everyone” with events such as live bands and acoustic sets, storytelling, creative workshops and a street market, as well as an eclectic range of food kitchens and a bar set up and run by renowned chef Paul Heathcote’s bar and party specialist company, Escapade.

Chew's Yard founders (l-r) Neil Thornton, Christine Cort and Ben Casey

Father Christmas is even going to find time in his busy schedule to pop in every Sunday to bring festive cheer to the children!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details on food and drink and the programme of events for all 12 days of the Chew’s Yard Pop Up will be revealed soon.

When will the pop up venue be open?

The Chew’s Yard Pop Up will be open Thursday to Sunday on December 7-10, December 14-17 and December 21-Christmas Eve.

Thursdays: Noon – 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: Noon – 11pm

Sundays: Noon – 8pm except Christmas Eve when it is open to midnight

Who is behind Chew’s Yard?

Chew’s Yard is being brought to Preston by three leading cultural, creative and marketing experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s founder and national creative designer is Prestonian Ben Casey, who owns The Chase, one the UK’s top creative agencies.

Ben is then joined by fellow Lancastrian, cultural visionary Christine Cort, who is the former global marketing director of Time Out and a co-founder of the Manchester International Festival. Christine is curating the food and drink side of Chew’s Yard and overseeing the programme of events.

The project is then being delivered by Preston developer and award-winning journalist Neil Thornton, who worked with Ben on the much admired Union Carriage Works residential development on Guildhall Street.

What does its founder say?

Ben Casey said: “We want to complement Preston’s cultural scene and bring something refreshingly independent to the city’s food, drink and entertainment sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Christmas pop up is a great way to let the people of Preston and Lancashire know what is coming in 2024 – it’s ambitious and will add a lot of new life to Market Street West.”

Want to get involved with Chew’s Yard next year?