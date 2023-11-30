A Preston charity is celebrating after securing a “generous” amount of government funding to help residents in Ingol, Tanterton and Cottam.

In a significant development, The Intact Centre, a community organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable families in and around Ingol say they are “thrilled” to announce the successful acquisition of £61,108 in funding from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.

This ‘Community Nourishment’ funding, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, comes as part of the government's initiative to address the rising cost of living.

What has Intact said they will spend the money on?

Intact say the funding received will be allocated strategically to maximise its impact, ensuring that the charity continues to be a cornerstone of support for those in need.

A spokesperson added: “By bolstering our asset base, expanding essential services, and implementing innovative solutions, Intact aims to create lasting positive change in the lives of individuals and families facing challenging circumstances.”

Intact have outlined the main ways they will spend the money below:

Critical Support for Vulnerable Families: The generous funding injection arrives at a crucial time, empowering Intact to not only sustain but also expand its vital services. The Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund aims to assist charities and community organisations facing challenges associated with the increased cost of living in England.

Meeting the Escalating Demand: The funding will play a pivotal role in sustaining the capacity of Intact's current food pantry and hot meals service, addressing the escalating demand until March 31, 2024. This support aligns with Intact's mission to provide essential services for vulnerable families.

A Holistic Approach: Intact's commitment to offering a warm social hub and crucial support services remains unwavering. The organisation plans to develop a 'one-stop shop' model, enabling individuals to access food, warmth, and various support services within a community setting. The initiative also involves collaborating with local schools to create a holistic support system for families in need.

Expanded Services and Innovative Solutions: The funding will facilitate urgent provisions, allowing for the implementation of additional pantry days, including a special Bumper Christmas Pantry. Weekly community lunches will be established to foster a sense of community and connection.

What else has Intact said about the funding?

Denise Hartley MBE, Intact’s Chief Executive Officer said: "Thanks to the generous support from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, Intact is well-positioned to not only meet the rising demand for our services but also to enhance our support programs.