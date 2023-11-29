In need of some festive cheer? Or want to revel in your inner Grinch? This Christmas, the land of Whoville is closer to Preston than ever before...

The Hunters Pub in Lostock Hall say they are “very excited” to be hosting Preston’s first ever Whoville experience with special one hour shows that bring the Grinch’s story to life.

At various dates in the run up to Christmas, ‘Whoville at the Hunters’ is offering people the chance to meet the Grinch himself and enjoy a Whoville themed party whilst they are at it!

Take a look below to find out more about what to expect, how to get tickets and even the story behind Whoville at the Hunters...

This Christmas, you can meet the Grinch in 'Whoville' - located at The Hunters Pub in Lostock Hall. Images: submit and Getty

What’s included in the one hour show?

There will be photo opportunities galore as all guests get a meet and greet with the main man The Grinch, Martha May, Cindy-Lou and the Who's, whilst enjoying a Grinch inspired hot chocolate.

There will also be pre-show party dancing with Martha May & Cindy-Lou in Whoville, party games with The Grinch at Mount Crumpit and finally a ‘let it snow Snoap* fall’ at Mount Crumpit.

*Snoap is fake snow

All attendees will get to meet the main man.... Mr Grinch

Why are the Hunters hosting Whoville?

According to a spokesperson from the pub, the idea came from two of the managers, Steven and Paul, who worked for many years at Disney and wanted to inject a little “show” into The Hunters at Christmas.

Steven was particularly inspired by his late mum, who sadly passed during the pandemic but was the life and soul of the community at Christmas.

People would come for miles to see their family home, which she would dress inside and out with oversized decorations, coupled with light and cinema shows, as well as snow cannons, all in aid of Cancer Care.

Snow falling in Whoville!

This year, The Hunters want to do justice to Stephen’s mum by replicating some of this magic themselves...

What do The Hunters say about the experience?

The Hunters spokesperson said: “WhoVille is bringing the community closer together and is a place where people can indulge in their love of Christmas films and characters, share magical moments with friends and loved ones and embrace their inner child over the festive period. Everything that Steven and Paul wanted and more.

“We've brought the wondrous Whoville, from the classic Christmas film 'The Grinch', to life at The Hunters. Come along to experience the jubilancy of Whoville and immerse yourself in a festive frenzy that would make Cindy Lou proud.

“Snow fall is guaranteed this festive season at The Hunters on selected days and times, Whoville visitors can frolic in a flurry of festivity as snow falls all around. We are running events all the way through until January 7 2024 and have lots of availability, extra dates are always been added and anyone wanting to visit WhoVille and meet The Grinch will not miss out!”

How much are tickets?

‘Child Character Snoap Fall’ tickets (for those aged 2-17yrs) are £20.05 including booking fee whilst adult 18+ tickets are £11.25 inlcuding booking fee.

When can you visit Whoville at the Hunters?

Although more dates will be added later on, there are currently nineteen shows left in the run up to Christmas, and they are:

Friday, December 1 at 2:30pm (awaiting list) and 4:00pm (available).

Saturday, December 2 at 1:00pm (waiting list), 2:30pm (available) and 4:00pm (waiting list).

Sunday, December 3 at 1:00pm, 2:30pm and 4:00pm (all available).

Saturday, December 9 at 2:30pm and 4:00pm (both available).

Sunday, December 10 at 1:00pm and 2:30pm (both available).

Friday, December 15 at 2:30pm and 4:00pm (both available).

Saturday, December 16 at 1:00pm, 2:30pm and 4:00pm (all available).

Sunday, December 17 at 1:00pm and 2:30pm (both available).

Where to buy tickets?