Preston Caribbean Carnival: roads that will be closed over the bank holiday weekend
The carnival will take place this Sunday, May 28, between 12 noon and 3.30pm. Only vehicles forming part of or otherwise used in connection with the Caribbean Carnivalor emergency service vehicles will be allowed to travel along the roads during the festival.
Which roads will be closed?
Moor Park Avenue – full length.
Deepdale Road – from Moor Park Avenue to St George's Road.
St George's Road – from Deepdale Road to Garstang Road.
Garstang Road – from St George's Road to Moor Park Avenue.
What are the diversions?
The diversion routes for the above mentioned closures will be via:
Blackpool Road, New Hall Lane, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Garstang Road and vice versa.
Moor Lane, Fylde Road, Tulketh Brow, Blackpool Road, Garstang Road and vice versa.
One-way restrictions being suspended
The following roads become two-way for the duration of the procession:
Ripon Street.
Havelock Street.
Derwentwater Place.
Kenmure Place.
St Anne's Street.
Elgin Street.
Milner Street.
Elcho Street.
Kent Street.
Lockhart Road.
Muncaster Road.
Arkwright Road.
Shuttleworth Road.
Albert Road.
English Martyrs Place.
Leicester Road.
Varley Street.
St Stephen's Road.
St Andrew's Road.
St Anthony's Road.
St Cuthberts Road.
St Martin's Road.
St Michael's Road.
St David's Road.
St Christopher's Road.
St Philip's Road.
This year’s carnival will be the 49th edition and will feature live events as well as a vibrant procession through the city streets followed by a Caribbean-themed day of fun and attractions for the whole family at Moor Park. Open to all ages, the carnival is expecting to attract some 15,000 people.