The carnival will take place this Sunday, May 28, between 12 noon and 3.30pm. Only vehicles forming part of or otherwise used in connection with the Caribbean Carnivalor emergency service vehicles will be allowed to travel along the roads during the festival.

Which roads will be closed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor Park Avenue – full length.

Road closures will be in place over the bank holiday weekend for the Preston Caribbean Carnival on Sunday (May 28)

Deepdale Road – from Moor Park Avenue to St George's Road.

St George's Road – from Deepdale Road to Garstang Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garstang Road – from St George's Road to Moor Park Avenue.

What are the diversions?

Dancers take to the streets at the carnival last year

The diversion routes for the above mentioned closures will be via:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Road, New Hall Lane, Stanley Street, Ring Way, North Road, Garstang Road and vice versa.

Moor Lane, Fylde Road, Tulketh Brow, Blackpool Road, Garstang Road and vice versa.

One-way restrictions being suspended

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following roads become two-way for the duration of the procession:

Ripon Street.

Havelock Street.

Derwentwater Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenmure Place.

St Anne's Street.

Elgin Street.

Milner Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elcho Street.

Kent Street.

Lockhart Road.

Muncaster Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arkwright Road.

Shuttleworth Road.

Albert Road.

English Martyrs Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester Road.

Varley Street.

St Stephen's Road.

St Andrew's Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Anthony's Road.

St Cuthberts Road.

St Martin's Road.

St Michael's Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St David's Road.

St Christopher's Road.

St Philip's Road.