Preston Caribbean Carnival: what is it, when did it start, and when does it take place?

What is Preston Caribbean Carnival?

Preston Caribbean Carnival is an all-encompassing celebration of the city’s large Caribbean population. The festivities see the city come to life in a cacophony of music, colour, and culture, with Preston coming alive during the event.

This year’s carnival will be the 49th edition and will feature live events as well as a vibrant procession through the city streets followed by a Caribbean-themed day of fun and attractions for the whole family at Moor Park. Open to all ages, the carnival is expecting to attract some 15,000 people, all of whom will be encouraged to revel in Caribbean dance, music, cuisine, and company.

What’s the history behind Preston Caribbean Carnival?

Founded in 1974 by local Prestonians with origins in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and other Caribbean islands, Preston Caribbean Carnival is a whirlwind of soca, steelpan, reggae, jerk chicken, fried plantains, rum, colourful costumes, it is now the largest and longest-running cultural celebration in Preston outside of the Preston Guild itself, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.

When does it take place and what’s on the schedule?

This year’s Preston Caribbean Carnival will take place over the bank holiday weekend of May 27th and 28th - the first time it has fallen on a bank holiday for a long while. Events include live stage performances, myriad food stalls, craft stalls, bars, and children’s attractions including rides, inflatables, and arts-and-crafts.

On Saturday, the ‘One Park’ Living Legends event will run from midday and until 9pm, featuring performances from international reggae artists including The Twinkle Brothers, who will be visiting Preston for the first time.

Sunday will then feature a lively procession through the streets starting at 12 noon from Moor Park Ave, involving together people of all ages and communities and bringing the city to life with an array of colours, fantastic costumes, live music and dancing.

The procession will weave its way around Preston city centre, led by the Carnival King and Queen, and, after that thirsty work, will end in Moor Park, where delicious authentic food, drink, and family entertainment await.

What is the crowning of the Carnival King and Queen?

Taking place a couple of weekends prior to the carnival, the crowning of the Carnival King and Queen is a costume competition in which participants showcase their colourful garb in a dazzling display of dance and music to impress the crowds and judges on Preston Flag Market.

Costumes often take months to craft and create, with the most impressive examples seeing their dashing hosts named Carnival King and Queen. And it’s very much a case of dress to impress: previous year's winners include a dramatic cobra and magnificent dragon.

Is it free?