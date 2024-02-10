Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenter Ranvir, 46, of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Rddiculous fame has taken to Instagram to share some of her recent book recommendations with her 128k followers.

Intoducing her selection, the Preston born mum of one said: "I've always LOVED books and writing. Whether it's fiction or non-fiction - I'll read em all! It's a real passion of mine and it's helped keep me inspired (and sane!) over the years. These are just some that I've found to be 'unputdownable' or 'mindset changing'"

In the post caption, Ranvir added: "I’m so grateful to... all the authors who wrote these fantastic books. There isn’t much better in life than finding a book you love."

Take a look below at Ranvir's recommendations, information about their content/length (courtesy of Waterstones) and why the television presenter thinks they are worth reading...

'the kindness method' by Shahroo Izadi (2018)

Genre: Non-fiction

What's it about: "Behavioural Change Specialist Shahroo invites you first, to give yourself a break - life can be stressful - and then learn how to strengthen your willpower like a muscle so you can sustain motivation for the long haul. These techniques may seem gentle, but the results are life-changing because the plan is tailored to you, and they can work for everything from alcohol addiction to procrastination to weight loss. By using the same techniques that she has used to help substance addicts recover from dependence, you too will find that you have the power to change – for good."

Length: 256 pages

What Ranvir said: "It has completely changed the way I talk to myself in my head. The book's premise? Being harsh to yourself doesn't lead to change, but thinking about the good in you and the things you're doing gives you motivation to change."

'Ghosted' by Jenn Ashworth (2021)

Genre: Romance/mystery

What's it about: "Set in an unnamed northwestern university city and cleverly playing with tropes of ghost stories and murder mysteries, Ghosted marries tragedy with ink-black humour in the story of a woman whose husband disappears."

Length: 304 pages

What Ranvir said: "I was recently sent this by the creative writing dept at my old university, Lancaster, where I read English Lit and Philosophy. I was hooked into the main character, a woman who cleans at the university, before the end of the first page."

'The Goldfinch' by Donna Tartt (2013)

Genre: Thriller

What's it about: "A profound meditation on loss and belonging that doubles as a compelling psychological thriller, Tartt’s monolithic bildungsroman shimmers with insight and incident on every page. From urban metropolis to parched desert and dusty antiques store to Manhattan high society, The Goldfinch is an endlessly enjoyable novel that speaks eloquently to our times."

Length: 912 pages

What Ranvir said: "Pulitzer Prize-winning says it all! An unbelievably rich, beautiful exposure of a child's pain at losing his mother and criminal drama that unfolds with huge characters and plot twists all hung together with his grief."

'The Moonstone' by Wilkie Collins (1868)

Genre: Detective fiction

What's it about: "The Moonstone, a priceless yellow diamond, is looted from an Indian temple and maliciously bequeathed to Rachel Verinder. On her eighteenth birthday, her friend and suitor Franklin Blake brings the gift to her. That very night, it is stolen again. No one is above suspicion, as the idiosyncratic Sergeant Cuff and the Franklin piece together a puzzling series of events as mystifying as an opium dream and as deceptive as the nearby Shivering Sand."

Length: 528 pages

What Ranvir said: "I read this over a decade ago in a book club among friends. It's not one I'd naturally go for, which is why it was such a surprise. Classed as the first English detective novel. The head servant, Gabriel Betteredge, who narrates the first section about a missing diamond, is one of my favourite fictional characters!"

'Atlas of the heart' by Brené Brown (2021)

Genre: Non-fiction

What's it about: "Combining extensive research with Brown's natural gifts as a storyteller, Atlas of the Heart describes the 87 emotions and experiences that are key to understanding the human condition and maximising empathy and connection."

Length: 336 pages