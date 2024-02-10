News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

15 of the best places to grab a pizza across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble according to residents

Fancy a pizza this weekend? Here are your recommendations courtesy of the residents of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Feb 2024, 14:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Lancashire Post readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"

Over 150 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That still left us with a list of over 30 restaurants so below we have listed the 15 who received more than one mention, although you can see a list of all the nominated pizza restaurants at the end.

So take a look below at 15 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Preston and where you can find them:

Related topics:LancashirePrestonChorleySouth RibbleRestaurants