It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Lancashire Post readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"

Over 150 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

That still left us with a list of over 30 restaurants so below we have listed the 15 who received more than one mention, although you can see a list of all the nominated pizza restaurants at the end.