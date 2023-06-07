News you can trust since 1886
Preston-born hedge fund manager Michael Platt features in 10th place on the UK’s wealthiest list

A Preston hedge fund manager has been named as one of the wealthiest people in the UK.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

Preston-born Michael Platt features in 10th place as one of the richest people residing in the UK: The 53-year-old co-founder and chief executive of BlueCrest Management – Europe's third-largest hedge-fund firm which he co-founded in 2000, has seen his personal wealth rise in the last year by a further £1.5bn to £11.5bn. He also ranked number one in the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List in the north west. The team at Slingo have sourced the net worth of the UK’s wealthiest residents and analysed their nationality, age, job and gender.

Here are the top 10:

  • Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion. Source of wealth: Industry and finance: Hinduja Group.Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.69bn. Source of wealth: Chemicals: Ineos.
  • Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.63bn. Source of wealth: Investment, music and media: Access Industries.
  • David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4bn. Source of wealth: Property and internet: Reuben Brothers.
  • Sir James Dyson and family – £23bn. Source of wealth: Technology: Dyson Group.
  • Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16bn. Source of wealth: Steel: ArcelorMittal.
  • Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5bn. Source of wealth: Primark.
  • Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.12bn. Source of wealth: Inheritance, brewing and banking: Heineken.
  • Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12bn. Source of wealth: Inheritance and investment: Tetra Laval.
  • Michael Platt – £11.5bn. Source of wealth: Hedge fund: BlueCrest Capital.
The research also revealed of the UK’s top 50 richest residents, 30 were born in the United Kingdom – the highest total of any country. The country with the joint-second highest number of people in the top 50 of the UK Rich List was Sweden and India, with six people each, respectively.

And 87 per cent of the top 50 richest people in the UK are male, whereas only 13 percent are female, with the average age of the top 50 richest people in the UK around 65. None of the top 50 were aged under 30 - the youngest being the Duke of Westminster, aged 32. Financial services is the most common industry where the richest people in the UK have made their fortunes, totalling 13.

To view the list of the richest people residing in the UK click HERE.

