Beth Jones, 26, from Adlington, was with two of her sons in the Asda supermarket in Chorley on Bolton Street, on Sunday, May 21, when the £50 she had on her health card voucher – an NHS scheme that helps women who are pregnant or have young children and are receiving benefits, buy foods such as milk or fruit, failed to deduct from her food bill of £220. However, as luck would have it, two ladies in the queue behind the full-time mum who had won £500 on a scratch card decided to use their winnings to pay for all of her shopping.

A tearful Beth who designs personalised toy boxes for children which she sells on online marketplace Etsy and is also a full-time carer for her mum who needs a second hip replacement operation, told the Post: “I was with my two sons – one of which is a nine-month-old baby, doing my usual fortnightly Asda shop in the afternoon. When I got to the checkout the £50 that I had on my card failed to come off the total bill which was for £220. My youngest started crying as he was getting distressed and two Asda colleagues came over and tried to help with the card but couldn’t.”

Mother of five Beth Jones, 26, from Adlington, wants to thank the two ladies who paid for her £220 Asda shop with their £500 scratch card winnings

“They told me that they had won £500 on a scratch card and that they would pay for my whole shopping bill”

She said: "I was at a loss and didn’t know what to do when the two ladies behind me in the queue told me that they had won £500 on a scratch card and that they would pay for my whole shopping bill. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. These two lovely ladies have restored my faith in humanity. When I told my mum she started crying as well.”

Because of the kind deed, Beth was able to buy her son Tommy, 3, a couple of presents for his birthday a few days later and that the gesture has changed her mindset and she now wants to “pass the niceness on”. She added: “The cost of living is ridiculous. It costs anywhere between £200 to £300 every two weeks to do a food shop for my family.

"The ladies paid for my shopping with Scottish notes but they themselves didn’t have a Scottish accent. I would like to say to them if they are reading this, thank you! You have no idea the difference it made to my son’s birthday and also to my mental health. There are still some amazing people in this world and good karma is on the way to you both.”