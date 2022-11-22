Imogen Southwood, 22, who owns iLashed by Imogen and The iLashedAcademy based in Ashton-on-Ribble, has ranked 28th on the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) as one of the top 100 Influencers throughout the UK for 2022. Since July, people have been nominating individuals in the industry who they think are the most influential on social media including hairdressers, barbers, beauty therapists, nail technicians, make-up artists and aestheticians. Once the nominations closed, the list was independently analysed by the influencer index based on independent data metrics. Imogen received an email two weeks ago from the National Hair and Beauty Federation informing her of the ranking.

Happy and shocked in equal measure, Imogen, who has owned the salon for three years, and also teaches young women globally about eyelash application, said: "I am extremely thrilled and proud at receiving this accolade and I am really looking forward to the event in London and to meet others in the industry."

No stranger to being rewarded for her hard work and talent, Imogen, who has cultured a following of over 70k on social media, saw her business in the finals for 'Best New Salon' last year. As well as lash extensions she does lash lift and tints and as soon as her new products arrive she will also be offering lash lift and tint training which she already has a waiting list for.

Asked what her favourite part of the job is, Imogen, who attended Our Lady's Catholic High School in Fulwood, added: "It would have to be enhancing a person's natural beauty and seeing the smile on their face when the lashes they have chosen are set, clients who have turned into life long friends and also watching the women she has trained go on to run their own successful businesses. Although the vast majority of my clients are women, men are starting to have the lash lift appointments as well which I welcome."

How many types of eyelash extension does she carry out?

There are three main styles of lash extensions, Classic, Hybrid and Russians, however, when Imogen first started lashing she created her own style called 'vegas wispys' - which provided her with a huge following and recognition. She also has her own brand of lash extension products which she sells globally via her website www.ilashedbyimogen.co.uk.

Imogen hard at work training how to apply eyelashes correctly

With a dreaming big mindset, she also plans to open other salons and training academies in the UK and possibly abroad and hopes to one day do fellow Northern girl Paige's lashes who owns the makeup brand P.Louise.

Imogen will attend the NHBF’S event in London this month which will be hosted by ITV’s This Morning and Cosmopolitan’s Keek Reid. Here's hoping the number 28 continues to be a lucky number for her!

To find out more about Imogen’s work and the services she provides go to the website iLashed by Imogen.

Imogen working her eyelash magic